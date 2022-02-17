The initial report by the General Civil Aviation Authority said the female pilot flying the Boeing 777 for the nighttime departure had put the plane’s altitude selector to 4,000 feet, which is standard. The pilot also said she followed the instructions of the plane’s onboard computer, the report said.
However, the plane flew low and fast. Investigators say they recovered data from the plane, but the cockpit voice recorder had been “overwritten,” without elaborating.
Investigators say their final report will focus on “the root cause of the shallow climb of the aircraft and the crew performance.”
Emirates, a state-owned airline in Dubai, declined to comment Thursday. The Air Current, a website focused on the aviation industry, first reported on the incident.