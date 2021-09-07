Rather than fight a losing war with decentralized markets and play whack-a-mole with every token that comes along, regulators should devote more resources to educating investors about how to manage their money responsibly. A few basic principles, explained in plain English, would go a long way. Investors should know how to properly diversify a portfolio and understand the fees they’re paying. They should also be able to distinguish between investments that can be expected to grow over time and speculative bets that are likely to wipe out their savings. Many people lack that basic knowledge, particularly the millions of young investors who are encountering markets for the first time during this pandemic.