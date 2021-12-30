A poor fundamental strategy is common and can often be detected by firms entering “Red Ocean” markets. A Red Ocean is an existing market with lots of competition. Usually, the returns are determined by market forces and disrupting these can be extremely difficult. Unless you are doing business in a very different way, you are going to be hostage to these same forces and see disappointing returns. Hence the lackluster performance of European challenger banks like Metro Bank PLC, Monzo Bank Ltd. or Peter Thiel-backed N26 GmbH should come as no surprise. They were doing nothing fundamentally different than the incumbents. As Thiel said, most firms fail because they fail to escape the competition.