U.S. equities capped their third consecutive weekly gain as investors who had shunned riskier assets during the worst of last month’s sell-off were lured back in to stocks that not long ago looked overvalued.

The S&P 500 rose 2.5 percent in the week’s five trading days, extending its post-Christmas rally to 10 percent. The Dow Jones gained 2.4 percent to 23,996. The Nasdaq gained 3.5 percent.

Catalysts for the rebound included U.S.-China trade talks that were described as “serious” and “in-depth” and perceptions that the Federal Reserve was taking a more dovish tilt. Another factor is the calendar. Investors tend to be cash-rich in January, having reduced risk in their portfolios at the end of the year — positioning changes that are likely to have been all the more pronounced given the brutal fourth quarter.

Also during the week, the Cboe Volatility Index, a gauge of expected price swings for the S&P 500 known as the VIX, sank back below 20 after peaking above 35 just before Christmas.

The U.S. Treasury will sell $39 billion of three-month bills and $36 billion of six-month bills on Monday. They yielded 2.44 percent and 2.52 percent, respectively, in when-issued trading. It will also sell eight-week bills, four-week bills and $13 billion of 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities on Thursday.