Invitation Home: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS — DALLAS — Invitation Home Inc. (INVH) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had net income of $100.4 million, or 16 cents per share.
The real estate investment trust focused on single-family rentals posted revenue of $579.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $566.7 million.
For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $1.02 billion, or $1.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.24 billion.
Invitation Home expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.73 to $1.81 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INVH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INVH