Ionis Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CARLSBAD, Calif. — CARLSBAD, Calif. — Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $52 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.06 per share.

The drug discovery and development company posted revenue of $152 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $158 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $270 million, or $1.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $587 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IONS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IONS

GiftOutline Gift Article