DES MOINES, Iowa — The arrest of a Mexican farmworker in the death of an Iowa college student renewed calls to change immigration laws. But it also focused attention on the immigrant workers whose labor is essential to the state’s agricultural industry.

Hours after authorities found the body of Mollie Tibbetts, some Republican politicians including President Donald Trump expressed outrage that the suspect, Cristhian Bahena Rivera, had been able to live illegally in the U.S. for years. They urged a wider crackdown on illegal immigration.

The response from farming groups was more muted, reflecting the difficulty in hiring people for physically demanding work at dairies, slaughterhouses and other facilities.

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley acknowledged that some of the most intense opposition has come from the agriculture industry because of its need for workers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.