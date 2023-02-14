IPG: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

OXFORD, Mass. — OXFORD, Mass. — IPG Photonics Corp. (IPGP) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $92.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Oxford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.91. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The high-powered laser maker posted revenue of $333.5 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $315.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $109.9 million, or $2.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.43 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, IPG said it expects revenue in the range of $310 million to $340 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $357.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IPGP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IPGP

GiftOutline Gift Article