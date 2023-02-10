IQVIA: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DURHAM, N.C. — DURHAM, N.C. — IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $227 million. The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.78 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.75 per share.

The clinical testing company posted revenue of $3.74 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.7 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.09 billion, or $5.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.41 billion.

IQVIA expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.26 to $10.56 per share, with revenue in the range of $15.15 billion to $15.4 billion.

