The week’s volatility underscored the tenuousness in the market after the benchmark for U.S. equities powered to a 29 percent gain in 2019, boosted by Federal Reserve interest rate cuts and easing trade tensions with China. Any threat to global growth, including war in the Middle East, could upend prospects for continued stock gains as the United States enters a presidential election year.

The Dow ended the week little changed at 28,634. Apple Inc. led the advance, rallying 2.6 percent as optimism about iPhone sales grew ahead of the company’s scheduled first-quarter earnings release this month. Technology stocks also helped prop up the Nasdaq, which gained 0.2 percent in its fourth straight weekly gain.

The U.S. Treasury will sell $42 billion in three-week bills and $36 billion of 26-week bills on Monday. On Tuesday, it will sell $38 billion of three-year notes, and on Wednesday, $24 billion of 10-year notes.

— Bloomberg News

