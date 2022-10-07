Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Over the past three weeks, young female protesters in Iran have led the biggest show of resistance against the country’s theocratic regime in more than a decade. US and European leaders have rightly voiced support for them. As the regime intensifies its brutal response, the West should do what it can to ensure the movement survives.

The eruption of anger was sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, who died in custody of Iran’s “morality police” after she was arrested for allegedly flouting local dress codes. Women across the country poured onto the streets to denounce the killing and demand more freedoms. In recent days, social media videos have shown schoolgirls openly confronting government officials and removing their headscarves in defiance. As the protests have expanded, the regime has responded with predictable fury. Security forces have killed dozens and arrested hundreds more; the death of one 16-year-old girl who reportedly disappeared after joining demonstrations has triggered another wave of outrage. The government has also imposed internet shutdowns to disrupt communications and suppress reports of police abuses.

While similar crackdowns have quelled previous uprisings — notably the anti-government protests that followed a fraudulent presidential election in 2009 — there’s some reason to believe this time might be different. The protesters are younger, mostly female and drawn from a wider cross section of Iranian society. Under the country’s current hardline leadership, social repression has widened, the economy has cratered and Iran has grown more isolated from the West — all of which is fueling greater public anger. Meanwhile, the regime’s ability to address the protesters’ grievances has been hampered by the ailing health of its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the looming struggle to succeed him.

So far, the US has struck the right tone in responding. President Joe Biden has voiced sympathy for the demonstrators and eased export restrictions to allow technology companies to provide internet services to Iranians; the Treasury Department also announced sanctions yesterday against seven senior government officials. In its public statements, the administration has championed the rights of Iran’s women. But Biden has avoided promising more direct help to the protesters — and resisted pressure to call for regime change. Restraint on both counts is wise: A more aggressive response would likely only bolster Iran’s efforts to discredit the movement and give the regime an excuse to unleash even more violence against its opponents.

At the same time, there’s more the US can do. The administration should work with European governments to sanction additional members of the regime suspected of abuses against peaceful protesters. It should also vigorously counter attempts by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards to target Kurdish areas of Iraq, where the US maintains a military presence, as a way to scapegoat the Kurds for the unrest. Iranian rocket attacks against Iraqi Kurds last month killed one American; the administration should make clear that any repeat of such provocations will bring a punishing military response.

As for the stalled negotiations over a nuclear deal, Biden should keep the current offer on the table: a partial lifting of sanctions in exchange for Iran’s rolling back its program and allowing international inspections, terms that Tehran has continued to resist. Biden should refuse any further concessions so long as the regime’s crackdown continues. In the meantime, the US should tighten enforcement of sanctions, in particular by closing loopholes that have allowed Iran to continue selling oil to countries like China, and increase military coordination with regional allies such as Israel and the Gulf states.

The emergence of a democratic Iran would be an immensely beneficial development, both for Iranians and for the wider world. Ultimately, that’s a change only the Iranian people can bring about — but the US should help them where it can.

