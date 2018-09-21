In this Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 photo, a line of Peugeot cars rolls out at the state-run Iran Khodro automobile manufacturing plant, just outside Tehran, Iran. As Iran’s rial currency suffers precipitous falls against the U.S. dollar, cars are growing more and more expensive. Meanwhile, foreign manufacturers are pulling out from the country and foreign-produced parts are becoming harder to find. That’s a problem for one of the Mideast’s biggest countries and home to 80 million people. (Ebrahim Noroozi/Associated Press)

TEHRAN, Iran — Cars are growing more expensive in Iran as its currency suffers precipitous falls against the dollar and foreign manufacturers increasingly pull out as the United States re-imposes sanctions on Tehran.

That’s creating a problem for this Mideast country — one of the region’s biggest and home to 80 million people.

Iran’s faltering nuclear deal with world powers may be what causes the country’s domestic automotive market to stall out.

The auto industry suffered under U.S. and Western sanctions, which targeted Iran over fears about its nuclear program. The West worries Iran could use its technology to build atomic bombs. Iran long has said its program is for peaceful purposes.

Since President Donald Trump withdrew America from the nuclear accord this year, Western firms have been pulling back on investment plans.

