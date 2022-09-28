Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As the protests in Iran head toward their third week, the regime’s crackdown is intensifying. Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has been telling his Western counterparts that “there is not a big deal going on in Iran.” But Iran’s communications blackouts have not blinded the US, Canada and Europe’s leading powers to the regime’s escalating brutality, which they have roundly condemned, and in some cases sanctioned. The question now is whether the protesters can persuade other groups within Iran to join their ranks.

Since not even the Islamic Republic can persuade Iranians to reject the evidence of their eyes and ears, the regime is replaying its propaganda greatest hits: The protests are merely “riots,” instigated by the US to “to weaken Iran’s stability and security.”

Iranians aren’t fooled. They are circumventing the regime’s communications blackout to spread the word about the continuing demonstrations. We know that the protesters, who first took to the streets to express disgust at the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a young woman arrested for insufficiently covering her hair, are now calling for the dismantling of the Islamic Republic, root and branch. Their slogans target not only President Ebrahim Raisi but Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his son Mojtaba, thought by many to be the power behind the scenes.

Fears, mine included, that the wider world might be too distracted by events in Russia and Ukraine to pay attention to Iran have proved unfounded. Western leaders have rounded on the regime in Tehran. The US and Canada have announced sanctions against the morality police and individual officials involved in the crackdown. The Biden administration has also waived sanctions restrictions to allow companies like Elon Musk’s Starlink to offer Iranians internet services.

But if the regime can’t rely on its tools of dissimulation, its fearsome instruments of repression remain reliable. The security forces, ranging from regular police and Basij militia to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, have a history of putting down protest movements. They killed more than 1,000 people in 2019, ending the last major outbreak of demonstrations.

And that was when the regime of President Hassan Rouhani was trying to showcase its supposedly moderate face. The protesters can expect even more cruelty from Raisi, a former hanging judge with an appetite for mass murder.

To keep going, then, the protesters will need more than international attention, important as that is. They will need domestic support, from within the establishment as well as without.

The first seems unlikely, at least in the short term. There are no signs of cracks in the regime. The so-called moderates — men like Rouhani and his then-foreign minister Jawad Zarif — have been mostly mum over the past two weeks. Only one grand ayatollah among dozens has issued a mildly-worded reproach of the crackdown, saying the government ought to listen to the people’s demands. The head of the judiciary has warned that public figures who support the protests must pay for the damage to public property.

The security forces, unlike their counterparts in Tunisia and Egypt during the Arab Spring, have demonstrated little sympathy for the protesters or compunction about battering them. In addition, they have been staging pro-regime demonstrations and using their own medias outlets to amplify regime propaganda.

The next best hope for the protesters is for solidarity from organized labor. Although a number of unions have demonstrated against the regime over the past two years, mostly for better pay amid soaring inflation, they have not yet mobilized behind the women who are at the vanguard of the current protests. One teachers’ union has called for a strike, but it has not had much traction. This may be because the unions, having recently been at the receiving end of the regime’s enforcers, are pessimistic about the chances of the mostly young, unemployed protesters now in the streets. Any regime figures who might disagree with Raisi and the Khameneis are likewise waiting to see if the protesters have more staying power than those who have gone before.

The last time there was a significant rift within the elite of the Islamic Republic was in 2009, when a disputed presidential election led to nationwide rallies by factions collectively known as the Green Movement. It gained massive popular support, but the security forces sided with the Supreme Leader and crushed the protests, killing scores. The movement’s leaders, who had been regime stalwarts, were put under house arrest and have never been allowed back in from the cold.

The current protests, like those of the Arab Spring, are leaderless. This means the regime can’t shut them down simply by arresting individuals. But it also means there is no organization that can appeal to, and negotiate with, other actors and coordinate actions. Spontaneity can be a powerful political force, but it is hard to sustain.

The challenge for the protesters, then, is to brave the truncheons and bullets of the security forces and stay in the streets — and pray that their sheer stamina emboldens first the unions and then voices within the regime to come to their aid.

This task will require endurance of epic proportions. It will be hard to watch, but the world must not look away.

Bobby Ghosh is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering foreign affairs. Previously, he was editor in chief at Hindustan Times, managing editor at Quartz and international editor at Time.

