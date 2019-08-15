LONDON — Shannon Airport in western Ireland shut down briefly Thursday after a Boeing 767-300 carrying U.S. military personnel caught fire while taxiing before takeoff.

Passengers and crew were evacuated. There were no reports of serious injuries.

Air traffic controllers spotted flames and smoke coming from the undercarriage of Omni Air International Flight 531.

Emergency services put out the flames and then closed the airport for several hours to clear the runway.

