Iridium: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. — MCLEAN, Va. — Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) on Thursday reported a loss of $808,000 in its fourth quarter. The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The satellite phone company posted revenue of $193.8 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $174.9 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $8.7 million, or 7 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $721 million.

