Ironwood: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON — BOSTON — Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $48.9 million.
The drugmaker posted revenue of $107.2 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $110.7 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $175.1 million, or 96 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $410.6 million.
Ironwood expects full-year revenue in the range of $420 million to $435 million.
