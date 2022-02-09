Some side hustlers may decide they’d rather just deal in cash than have to face new reporting requirements, even if they’re easy to dodge. But given the convenience of cashless payment apps, especially as people increasingly transact remotely, most will continue using them. For the government to get its legal share of that growing income category, it’s going to have to plug a lot of holes in its rule. Maybe it should start by deciding who it’s going to make accountable for compliance.