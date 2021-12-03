What we’ve learned over the last couple of years is that progress really is possible. There are colleges out there who have made dramatic strides in their graduation rates, who have closed gaps between black and Latino and white students. So there are lessons out there. The question is, how do you take those lessons and systemically apply them? Our sector is really, really innovative; whatever the problem is, someone has probably solved it, but that solution is often not well known even on their campus, much less across the country. It’s less a question of the federal government defining metrics and imposing accountability than trying to change the culture so that college leaders know that better outcomes are possible. And then it’s a question of whether they want to work to achieve them and recognize that there are ways to be an excellent college that doesn’t involve climbing the U.S. News rankings, but is instead about trying to help a broad swath of their communities succeed.