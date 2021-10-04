To make matters worse, the company’s formidable World of Warcraft title is facing unprecedented competition from an unusual source: Amazon.com Inc. Amazon, which has been known for several high-profile gaming failures, put out its latest title, New World, last week. The release appeared to be an instant success, becoming the most-played game of the year on the Steam platform, and overwhelming Amazon’s servers, forcing players to wait for hours to get into a session. It seems far-fetched that the game could overtake World of Warcraft, but it could easily lure some players away.