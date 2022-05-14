Placeholder while article actions load

With every atrocity committed by his army, Russian President Vladimir Putin helps shore up a united western front against his invasion of Ukraine. CCTV footage of Russian soldiers shooting civilians outside Kyiv, broadcast by the BBC on Thursday, and the video evidence of the massacre at Bucha seen in April have helped turn even the most pacifist European democracies against Moscow.

The Ukrainian army has also performed miracles in defense of its cities and homeland. But what happens if Ukraine’s counter-offensive this summer fails to dislodge the Russians and a long, bloody stalemate ensues? Can Western unity hold when the story turns from brave resistance to an extended and uncertain slog?

In Afghanistan, the Taliban’s saying was “You have the watches, but we have the time.” Putin is also in for the long haul. After all, he has been striking at Ukraine with various degrees of intensity for seven years. Democratic nations need to be primed for the sacrifices involved in prolonged struggle.

A seminar of the UK’s top brass, held at the Sandhurst military academy this week, was reminded that despite reverses in battle and diplomatic defeats, the Russian leader has still managed to inflict enormous damage on Ukraine. He has throttled all its exports through the Black Sea, already put a third of its adult population out of work and prevented the sowing of its wheat fields. Ukraine cannot survive without Western support but the West cannot afford to let it collapse without a huge loss of credibility in the wider world, in India and China especially.

In Washington, Avril Haines, the US director of national intelligence, told Congressional leaders earlier this week: “Putin most likely judges that Russia has a greater ability, and willingness, to endure challenges than his adversaries, and he is probably counting on US and EU resolve to weaken as food shortages, inflation and energy prices get worse.”

America’s continued commitment to Ukraine seems assured, however, after a bipartisan House of Representatives vote for another £40 billion ($48.9 billion) in aid this week. In Europe, Russia’s aggression has prompted a diplomatic revolution. Germany has reversed decades of Ostpolitik and pledged to end dependence on Russian energy exports. But its untried leader, Olaf Scholz, may defer at the diplomatic level to his French ally. Italy and other western European states will inevitably follow suit. President Emmanuel Macron is keeping his lines open to Moscow.

Post-Brexit Britain can play a valuable part in the worst crisis in European history since 1945. Its people have no wartime guilt over the use of force. It can play a pivotal role — hard cop to France’s “soft cop” — but with flexibility for maneuver. Boris Johnson is in his element. No wonder he had a spring in his step when I saw him on Thursday night, broad shouldered, bullish haircut and clearly enjoying the new role of Churchillian warlord keeping support up on the home front — and with a new set of friends in the Nordic countries.

Johnson’s government has led the way in arming Ukraine and rallied the Baltic republics and other eastern European states on the frontline with Russia. The prime minister signed a defense pact with Finland and Sweden this week, paving their way to full NATO membership. His foreign secretary, Liz Truss, calls for the Russians to be pushed out of Ukraine entirely, including the Crimea, and other ministers have turned up the speaker for bellicose rhetoric. London is a player again.

Johnson can boast of a distinct post-Brexit foreign policy but the slogan “Global Britain” does not come for free. Michael Clarke, the influential former head of Royal United Services Institute, and Mark Sedwill, until recently the UK’s top civil servant, have been arguing independently for a sustained £20 billion-a-year “strategic surge,” a five-year boost to Britain’s armed forces, intelligence services, diplomatic corps, R&D and soft power assets, amounting to a rise from 2% to 3% of gross domestic product. The House of Commons defense and foreign affairs committees broadly back this analysis.

The defence secretary has also called for a budget increase, but the Treasury and the prime minister have balked at the price tag. The chancellor worries about the bills. Johnson would like money for tax cuts.

One fly remains persistently in the ointment, and it is unfortunate timing to be quarreling with the European Union over Northern Ireland’s customs regime. There was no bill to unpick the Northern Ireland Protocol negotiated with Brussels in the raft of legislation announced in the Queen’s Speech in the House of Commons, but Truss has threatened to introduce one. The internal politics of the Conservative party and a breakdown of trust among Protestant Unionists in the province are pushing London to a confrontation with Brussels.

Johnson has his story ready. During his visit to Sweden, he noted that Northern Ireland comprises “0.4 percent of the value of the whole of the EU economy.” As for talk of a trade war with Brussels, Johnson said: “It is crazy. I didn’t think there’s any need for drama. This is something that just needs to be fixed.”

Read that as senior ministers expecting diplomatic payback for the UK’s stand over Ukraine. They hope that the Baltic republics and Poland won’t support European trade sanctions against the UK — unanimity is necessary around the table. Having met Estonia’s political leadership last year — fiercely anti-Soviet, proudly independent of Russia but wedded to the European project — I would say that is a gamble. President Joe Biden’s patience will be strained too.

Robust foreign policy in an epic crisis gives the UK leverage in Washington and continental Europe. But to be truly credible, there has to be the wherewithal to fund it and consistency of purpose. Johnson famously likes to have his cake and eat it but he may be forced to choose which slice. It would be a shame if the political capital he has amassed over Ukraine ends up frittered away in a scrap over customs checks on sausages.

Martin Ivens is the editor of the Times Literary Supplement. Previously, he was editor of the Sunday Times of London and its chief political commentator.

