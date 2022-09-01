Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Italian fashion designer Riccardo Tisci will send his newest creations down the catwalk in London in a few weeks. But will it be one of his last collections for Burberry Group Plc? The British luxury brand is exploring a new creative path and speaking to designers who could potentially replace Tisci, according to Women’s Wear Daily. The candidates include former Bottega Veneta star Daniel Lee, WWD reported. Burberry said it did not comment on speculation.

Tisci has made the best of a difficult hand at Burberry, but Jonathan Akeroyd, who became chief executive officer in March, may want to have his own pick in the crucial creative director role. Appointed by Akeroyd’s predecessor, Marco Gobbetti, Tisci has been head designer since 2018 and has had a respectable tenure at the creative helm.

I’ve long been skeptical of Burberry’s 2018 decision to bring in Tisci. He fell somewhere between the sleek minimalism of former Celine designer Phoebe Philo and the bold maximalism of Gucci’s Alessandro Michele. While he helped stabilize Burberry, he didn’t create the sort of buzz, nor the stellar sales growth, that Kering SA achieved with Michele’s granny chic, characterized by bold prints, logos and statement knitwear.

That said, Tisci had a tougher job at Burberry than Michele had at Gucci, the late Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton and Maria Grazia Chiuri at Christian Dior. Those brands were already at the top echelon of the retail pyramid, whereas Burberry operated at the premium rather than the uber-luxury level. And elevating a brand, while simultaneously reenergizing it, is a tall order.

Nevertheless, Tisci made headway, for example, expanding Burberry’s streetwear range, bringing back the trademark red, black, tan and white check and introducing a new “TB” monogram. He also made the brand more visible through his dressing of celebrities such as Madonna and Beyonce. He did all this while navigating the challenges of the pandemic. A new designer would be able to build on this foundation.

Daniel Lee, who previously worked under Philo at Celine, reinvigorated Bottega Veneta, taking the brand, best known for its woven leather accessories, from classic to cutting-edge. He introduced a new, sleeker aesthetic. After Gucci’s garishness, this changed the broader direction of fashion once more. New handbag shapes such as the Cassette and the squishy Pouch clutch were well received. Entrelac mule shoes were also emulated across the high street.

These streamlined designs would blend well with Burberry’s trench coats, although Lee would also be wise to work in the Burberry check. If he could repeat the success he enjoyed with Bottega’s handbag range, this would turbocharge Burberry’s efforts in accessories — the profit driver of the luxury industry. That Lee is British also helps. Akeroyd should be aiming to make more of the brand’s heritage. There is room for a British luxury powerhouse to compete with French and Italian rivals.

Lee did abruptly part company with Kering last November, but Akeroyd is no stranger to creative talents. At Capri Holdings Ltd.’s Versace, he worked closely with Donatella Versace.

Luxury has been on a tear for the past two years, but there are questions over whether this growth is sustainable, given the impact of lockdowns in China and inflation in the US. Meanwhile, Prada SpA, a key competitor to Burberry, is becoming increasingly popular with younger buyers.

Whether it is Tisci or another designer who presents future Burberry collections, they will be doing so against a more difficult backdrop.

