A second way to get a handle on crypto value is to consider it a separate economy. This is what I did in 2013 when I forecast crypto would represent 2% of the total economy in 10 years. So, I would keep 2% of my portfolio allocated to crypto, buying when prices are low and selling when they are high. Over the years that has generated profits that now make up 40% of my wealth. And if crypto goes to zero tomorrow, I’m still 38% to the good. On the other hand, if crypto continues to soar, I profit enough not to be filled with regret. The less certain you are about the value of something, the more important it is to pick a value and stick with it. Much better to guess a wrong value and leave some money on the table compared to what you might have made, than to buy whenever crypto is hot, and sell when it crashes.