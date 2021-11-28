That’s unclear. A brief description posted on the parliament’s website says it “seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India, however, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses.” Bloomberg News has reported that the government proposal may treat cryptocurrencies as a financial asset and stipulate a minimum amount for investing, while officially banning its use as legal tender. “We want to make sure there is a window available for all kinds of experiments which will have to take place in the crypto world,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said. “It is not as if we are going to look inwards and say we are not going to have any of this. There will be a very calibrated position.”