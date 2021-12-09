While it’s too early to say the good times are over — tech stocks rebounded strongly at the start of this week — there’s bound to be some kind of reckoning for startups: landing a high-priced exit may get harder for their financial backers. Some may reflect it’s not worth the effort and head off to the beach — embracing a flavor of the “lie flat” philosophy of Chinese millennials who are opting out of the rat race. Don’t take my word for it. Here’s Miami-based venture capitalist Keith Rabois’s assessment in the wake of recent market mayhem.