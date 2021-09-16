All of this comes as U.K. taxes hit their highest level as a percentage of GDP in at least 50 years, with the burden falling most heavily on younger workers. And it’s not like there is much room to spend more. Government debt is now around 100% of GDP and the budget deficit (or net borrowing) was a huge 14.5% of GDP in the year to March 2021 (the euro-zone average was 7.4% for the first quarter). Johnson has promised to improve public services and rebalance the U.K. economy, but he’s running out of levers to pull.