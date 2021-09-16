As of Wednesday evening, at least four cabinet members have been sacked, while others have been moved to different positions, with more cabinet announcements and the junior ministerial positions still to come. There are more women in senior posts. But if you were looking for the Emma Raducanu of British politics — a dazzling talent that’s catapulted to the top ranks — you’re out of luck. Johnson is portraying this as a reshuffle to refocus on his promise to “build back better,” but a new governing vision will need more than slogans.