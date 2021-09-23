I write this, I might as well admit, partly in response to my San-Francisco-based Bloomberg Opinion colleague Noah Smith’s claim last week that New York “is emerging as one of the world’s most resilient big cities in the wake of the pandemic.” Sure, it looks pretty lively in comparison with San Francisco, where hardly anybody has gone back to the office and tourist zones like the area around Union Square remain deserted (or at least were when I was there a few weeks ago). It also isn’t spiraling ever downward in a repeat of the terrible 1970s, as some feared last summer. There are even tantalizing hints that it may come back as something better than it was — at least that’s what I told myself while biking home at dusk on Sunday after dropping off a U-Haul truck in East Harlem (long story) and encountering scene after lovely scene of New Yorkers dining outdoors, playing and socializing on closed-off streets, and getting around on two-wheeled vehicles of many varieties.