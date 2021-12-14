Ghosh: I was living in London when the vaccines were first rolled out. And as you say, it went remarkably well. There was enthusiasm from the general public to get themselves vaccinated. What explains the tailing off of that enthusiasm? Why is there not the same kind of enthusiasm with boosters, especially since there is alarm over omicron? Is it because people just feel, We’ve already been vaccinated and will be okay. Is it because the perception around omicron is that it is virulent but not as fatal as previous variants?