Old-fashioned institutions often drag themselves into the present with a clunky bang. But Collardi was a startling experiment. The mercurial outsider was brought in — by long-time Pictet partner Remy Best — to oversee the bank’s big push into Asia, itself a break with its traditional European customer base. Collardi was a sharp alteration from the house style: brasher and much younger than most partners (many of whom are still members of the founding Pictet family), a Catholic among Calvinists.He also had a reputation as a wheeler-dealer willing to go with his gut rather than check every last risk factor. He hired more than 100 bankers and pushed into new investment arenas. That further changed the atmosphere at the bank, likely rankling the old guard. Many of the newcomers are likely to leave as a result of Collardi’s departure.