In this Feb. 15, 2019 photo, real estate agent Tom Saab stands on a oceanfront deck at a condo he developed in Salisbury, Mass. Academic researchers say concerns over rising sea levels and increased flooding are having subtle but significant impacts on coastal property values, finding that climate change concerns have sapped more than $15 billion in appreciation from homes along the Eastern Seaboard and Gulf Coast. (Elise Amendola/Associated Press)

SALISBURY, Mass. — Some research suggests rising sea levels and flooding brought by global warming are harming coastal property values. But by how much is an open question.

An often-cited study by the advocacy group First Street Foundation suggests climate change concerns have sapped more than $15 billion in appreciation from homes along the Eastern Seaboard and Gulf Coast.

But S. Jeffress Williams, a scientist emeritus with the U.S. Geological Survey who wasn’t involved with the study, cautions it assumes overly dire sea level rise projections.

And Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, says real estate data shows coastal home prices are still appreciating.

