So while there isn’t yet a compelling case for adding to accommodation with additional measures, that doesn’t mean it’s the right time to reduce the amount of liquidity pumped in, either. The International Monetary Fund forecasts the global economy will expand 6% this year. On a country-by-country level, momentum has been lost: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its forecast for U.S. growth this year while Morgan Stanley now puts expansion at 2.9% this quarter, down from 6.5%. China is trying to put a floor under a new slowdown. German investor confidence declined for a fourth month in September. Payroll gains in the U.S were the weakest in seven months in August and less than the most pessimistic forecast. It’s inevitable that the recovery would cool from its torrid pace, but this is a tough time to be making decisions about changing direction, even if it’s gradual. Policy makers need to be nimble without being too quick.Asked in parliamentary testimony last month about the meaning of the phrase on his mug, Lowe said: “There is a great deal of uncertainty about how the economy is going to travel over the next few months and much depends upon the health situation, but the experience here and elsewhere is that, once the health situation is brought under control, the economy bounces back quickly.’’