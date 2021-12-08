The problem is that the first place people run to during panics — and there will always be panics — is the U.S. Treasury market. It’s the biggest in the world. Since the global financial crisis, investors around the world have become increasingly reliant on it for liquidity and that has been causing problems. At the end of 2007, there were just $6 trillion in outstanding Treasury bonds; today, it’s $22 trillion. “The truth is that the Treasury market has grown too large for the existing infrastructure to handle,” says Mark Cabana, head of U.S. rates strategy at Bank of America Corp. Has it become too big to trade?