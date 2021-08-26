All this global monetary and fiscal stimulus may convince Powell to chew things over and decide he needs more time to assess their quantitative and qualitative effects. Unconventional monetary measures — such as QE — have had a waning effect over time but they do grease the wheels for government spending to work more smoothly. Until he knows how much more is coming down the pipe, he will be deeply reluctant to turn off the taps. The life of a modern central banker is not an easy one. There are no prizes for a misstep.