That is the dark legacy of the British empire, but there are brighter sides too.

The world of Woodside collided with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s royal tour of the Caribbean this week. The anxious-to-please young couple are modern and liberal in outlook, but they represent ancient privilege — for what else is a monarchy?

In a speech to dignitaries in Jamaica on Thursday, Prince William, the second-in-line to the throne, roundly condemned Britain’s “abhorrent” history of slavery. Too late. There had already been recent demonstrations in Kingston, the capital, and other stops on their tour calling for U.K. reparations for slavery.

The omens were poor from the beginning. Earlier in Belize, a royal visit was abandoned amid a blaze of publicity when people objected. Prince William’s courtiers had forgotten to do their usual meticulous homework — no one had asked the hosts for permission to land a helicopter in the middle of a football field.

Back in London, newspaper columnists declared that the days of the big royal visit were surely numbered. Footage of smiling crowds, a kick-about with Jamaican-born England footballer Raheem Sterling and a jamming session at Bob Marley’s house didn’t cut it with the critics either: “The bowing and scraping is an increasing absurdity,” noted one commentator.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness told his royal guests of his intention to hold a referendum on severing ties with the monarchy and declaring a republic. Other Commonwealth realms are debating following the example of Barbados, which recently removed the Queen as head of state.

Is time up for global monarchy?

Perhaps the only surprise is that it has taken so long. Why should territories thousands of miles away want a constitutional link to London and the royal family? And doesn’t the U.K. have a historic responsibility for the institution of slavery on the West Indian islands?

Yet the winds of change are not blowing as strongly as reports would suggest. “Republicans sometimes talk of the Queen ‘clinging on,’” says Robert Hardman, author of “Queen of Our Times.” “After more than 65 years, it has been quite a cling.”

Fifty years ago, a Foreign Office memo confidently predicted that Jamaica was on the point of becoming a republic. Yet five decades later, the Queen is still the island’s head of state. The Crown in Jamaica, and in other realms, has proved durable because it has stayed above partisan local politics.

After independence, Jamaicans retained the link to the Crown because they saw it as a bulwark against the ambitions of over-mighty politicians. Constitutional tinkering has never been a priority for voters either. Republicanism is a totemic issue solely for the political class, and the Royal Family is quite popular. Even slavery’s abolition is associated with Queen Victoria.

But if Queen Elizabeth II’s far-flung subjects sometimes chafe at royal flummery, they dislike the pretensions of their politicians more. Throughout the 1990s, opinion polls in Australia registered a solid republican majority. Yet voters convincingly rejected a republic in a referendum held at the decade’s end, despite overwhelming backing from newspapers of all political stripes and the cultural elite. Australians revolted at the thought that MPs would have elected one of their own to lord over them as president.

In 2009 Ralph Gonsalves, the head of government in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and a pal of Cuba’s Fidel Castro, also put a republic to the vote. His attention-seeking referendum was held one day before a Commonwealth summit in the Caribbean that would be presided over by the Queen. Goncalves was amazed that 56% of voters were against it. Fidel was less surprised: He had warned Gonsalves against the move, saying the Crown was good for stability. Although a revolutionary, “Castro was a pragmatist,” reflected former Commonwealth Secretary Sonny Ramphal. “That’s why he lasted.” Pragmatism is probably why Elizabeth II has lasted in the Caribbean too.

During the 1960s, monarchy even became increasingly unfashionable in Canada, and there were riots in Quebec during one royal tour. But after observing President Richard Nixon’s humiliating resignation over Watergate, Canadians decided that the separation between head of state and chief executive of government had its attractions. They are loyal subjects of the Crown to this day.

In Barbados, there was no referendum when the British flag was lowered. The politicians didn’t trust the voters to reach the “right” verdict.

Nothing stays the same forever. The death of the Queen will undoubtedly make constitutional “house-keeping” more attractive to many of her realms. Elizabeth II is the only monarch the former colonies will have ever known. As her heir Prince Charles is well aware, there is a danger of “a run on the Crown” when she goes.

But no one is suggesting leaving the Commonwealth, the club of countries that once comprised the British Empire. Rather smartly, Prince Charles has managed to get himself confirmed as its titular leader-in-waiting.

No doubt the Palace will have to work harder before the next royal tour and the royal entourage should be more racially diverse too. But don’t write off “The Firm,” as they’re called, just yet. The appeal of monarchy remains potent; its adaptability to changing times is a hereditary trait.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Martin Ivens was editor of the Sunday Times from 2013 to 2020 and was formerly its chief political commentator. He is a director of the Times Newspapers board.

