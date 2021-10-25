Still, would a maximum award of $30 million be incentive enough for someone who is on track to become a senior executive in finance, an individual who would expect to earn millions each year over a decade or more? It is a lot of money — but maybe not enough for that kind of person to risk everything when it might be simpler just to change firms and find one with a more ethical culture. But then, people who are senior and already big earners ought to be invested in how their firm reacts to wrongdoing in the right way.