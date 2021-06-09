Amanda Berg , senior growth marketing manager for the wedding planning and registry website Zola, and fiance Jesse Krieger stress the importance of contacting vendors early. The couple — who plan to wed in Bedminster, New Jersey, next spring — learned how competitive the search was when they began looking into photographers. “Some of them were booked already for May 2022, and we were doing this planning in October, November of 2020,” Krieger says. “Fortunately, we got everyone we wanted, partly because we got such a head start.”