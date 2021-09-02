So Bennett has little choice but to make the best of things. He will refrain from criticizing Biden (or Obama, whom Bennett — at Biden’s behest — clumsily thanks for his support of Israel). He will keep his distance from Donald Trump without alienating the Republicans and use his open, boyish manner to build relationships with centrist Democrats. There are American weapons, heretofore unavailable to Israel, that Bennett wants to acquire in case of a showdown with Iran. And he would like to see the U.S. use its economic clout to save what remains of the Abraham Accords.