Yet the Israeli tank crews, especially on the Golan, wreaked havoc among the Syrians through the speed and lethal accuracy of their shooting. A deputy battalion commander, Shmuel Askarov, aged 24, was credited with 35 tank “kills” in his own Centurion tank. When one of his fellow officers proved reluctant to order his driver to forsake dead ground and advance to engage, Askarov ran back, clambered onto the turret and put a pistol to the man’s head, saying “Get up there or I shoot.” He himself kept fighting until he was blown out of his turret by a Syrian shell, an experience he narrowly survived.