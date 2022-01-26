When the new nation was attacked by surrounding Arab armies, Israel had no real army. Every able-bodied man and woman enlisted. At least that was the story. A senior officer who had been in charge of recruitment during the war once confided to me that many thousands of citizens applied for exemptions. Some were recent arrivals from the Holocaust who were psychologically unable to face combat. Others were parents trying to keep their children safe. Some were simply shirkers. It was thanks to highly trained pre-state militia that Israel survived, he said.
Today, Israeli men and women are conscripted at age 18, serve for two to three years and then are placed in active reserve units. There are exceptions to this universal draft. Married women, Arabs, ultra-orthodox men and those judged unsuitable are exempted or given early release. Still, most Israelis serve as a matter of course, and many with pride.
So, it was striking that the annual survey of the Israel Democracy Institute found that, for the first time, a plurality of Jewish Israelis say they would prefer to drop the draft and establish a professional army. Those between the ages of 18 and 44 support dropping mandatory conscription by a wide margin.
The survey came as a shock to many, but it didn’t surprise military insiders. Earlier this month, General Gadi Eisenkot, the IDF’s former chief of staff, called out the trend. “When I enlisted in the army in 1978, 88% of people eligible for the draft went in,” he said. “In 2015, when my son reached draft age, that figure had fallen to 66%.” Military sources estimate that it’s now more like 50%.
Predictably, 80% of ultra-orthodox say they prefer to abolish the draft and pay professionals to look after national security. But many young Israelis who aren’t ultra-Orthodox feel that in the absence of existential threat, the army can get along without them, too.
The IDF itself has adopted a lenient policy toward such refuseniks; it can afford to be generous. More than a decade ago, the IDF adopted a new war-fighting doctrine that does not require massive ground power. Israel’s borders are secure. Its main strategic threat now comes from Iran and its increasingly lethal guerrilla proxies in Lebanon and Gaza.
Iran is too distant and too large to be defeated with conventional battle formations of tanks, infantry and artillery. Hamas and Hezbollah could be overwhelmed by such forces, but the cost of Israeli lives lost on the battlefield and the home front was judged to be too high.
As a result, the IDF has adopted a defensive doctrine of containment. To accomplish this, it has armed itself with expensive and highly complex weapons systems: American-made fighter planes that can strike distant targets, multi-billion-dollar German submarines refitted to provide second strike deterrence against a nuclear Iran, a multi-tiered anti-missile system capable of downing (or lasering) incoming fire from across the border or outer space, and a vast network of cyber and intelligence units capable of anticipating threats and disrupting enemies.
All this, however, has come at the expense of the people’s army concept. You can’t just turn the average conscript into a cyber warrior. The IDF handpicks the best and the brainiest high school kids for its technological needs. It does the same with prospective pilots, naval commanders and candidates for sophisticated commando units.
These “first draft choices” are asked to sign up for longer service in exchange for being allowed to hone their skills. Service comes with the additional benefit of eventually joining a self-selected group of veterans who form the core of the civilian high-tech industry. Other recruits are sent to armored or infantry battalions, support units or rear echelon office work. They are out of the mainstream of the IDF and its central challenges. Many begin to wonder if they are wasting their time.
The army is aware of this. Recently, Avi Kohavi, the IDF chief of staff, publicly stated that ordinary fighting men, not cyber soldiers, are still the heroes. No previous chief of staff has felt the need to make such a reassuring declaration.
So far, Israeli leaders and army top brass have refrained from stating openly that the universal conscription model no longer fits the needs of the country’s national defense in the 21st Century. Some may be concerned that change would widen societal divisions or weaken community bonds and a willingness to sacrifice for country.
They needn’t be. The public has already grasped the reality that the existing model is outdated. Formalizing such changes may be gradual, but Israel’s military can afford to be more selective these days.
