When the new nation was attacked by surrounding Arab armies, Israel had no real army. Every able-bodied man and woman enlisted. At least that was the story. A senior officer who had been in charge of recruitment during the war once confided to me that many thousands of citizens applied for exemptions. Some were recent arrivals from the Holocaust who were psychologically unable to face combat. Others were parents trying to keep their children safe. Some were simply shirkers. It was thanks to highly trained pre-state militia that Israel survived, he said.