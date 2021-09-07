And yet Israel now has the world’s highest rolling weekly average of new Covid cases. That’s been something of a shock and begs the question of whether the country’s pandemic plan has worked. While the news may look grim, and the government has been scrambling to respond, the reality is more prosaic: Israel hasn’t defeated the virus, but it has probably redefined what success against the virus looks like. It’s a messy reality, but not an intolerable one.