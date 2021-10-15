Traditionally jealous of its turf, the police are happy for Shin Bet to supply some help with combatting gang violence, so long as the police remain in control. It is doubtful the Shin Bet will accept that. It is also possible that such an arrangement would be illegal. When Bennett first floated the idea, he was advised by Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit — the man responsible for putting former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on trial for corruption — that using the Shin Bet to fight civilian crime would be taking it out of its lane.