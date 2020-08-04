Net income for the first six months of the year was up 13% to 2.6 billion euros, representing the lion’s share of the 3 billion euros in net income forecast for the full year. That takes into account 880 million euros set aside for future COVID-19 impact.
Intesa Sanpaolo last week completed the takeover of UBI Banca, winning the support of 90.2% of the target bank’s shareholders after a five-month struggle. The move pushes ahead consolidation, which Italy’s central bank has advocated to improve efficiency in a sector long dominated by regional banks, and positions the new group for a larger role in Europe.
‘’Together we are stronger and ... have greater potential for growth,’’ CEO Carlo Messina said in a statement.
He noted that the takeover makes the new bank the second biggest in the eurozone in terms of market capitalization, 6th for operating income and 8th for total assets. A business plan will be outlined next year ‘’as soon as the macroeconomic scenario becomes clearer,’’ Messina said.
