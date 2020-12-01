In a statement issued late Monday he indicated that his current strategy “and its core pillars no longer correspond to the board’s current thinking.” He said his retirement would allow the board “to elaborate a future strategy.”
Mustier’s five-year mandate was due to end in April though the news that he would not be kept on was unexpected. His aggressive turnaround plan included shedding billions in sour loans and thousands of jobs.
Shares were trading down 6.6% at 8.06 euros ($9.65) amid analyst fears of a dangerous period of limbo for Italy’s largest bank by assets. The bank’s shares have lost 35% of value in the last year under the economic effects of the pandemic.
Mustier had planned to announce an updated strategy early next year. His plan through 2023 includes shedding another 8,000 jobs in a bid to grow net profit to 5 billion euros by 2023.
