Italian Deputy Premier and Interior Minister, Matteo Salvini, speaks during a press conference at the Senate in Rome, Thursday, May 30, 2019. Salvini said that he was confident the government’s reply to a letter from the European Commission about its fiscal policy will avert the opening of an infringement procedure. “This morning I had an hour and a half of talks with the Economy Minister (Giovanni Tria) about the letter, which we will respond to politely with positive numbers that will shelter us from other letters or infringement procedures,” the League leader told. (Claudio Peri/ANSA via AP) (Associated Press)

MILAN — The head of Italy’s central bank on Friday issued strong warnings against some of the populist government’s economic prescriptions, and underlined that the country’s membership in the European Union “is vital to return to a path of stable growth.”

Ignazio Visco’s annual address in Rome on coincided with a deadline from the EU Commission for Italy to explain why it is lagging in debt reduction.

And it came as Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini, emboldened by his right-wing League party’s strong gains in the weekend’s EU parliamentary vote, sharpened his challenge of EU fiscal rules and announced new measures that would increase next year’s budget deficit.

Visco said that raising the public deficit, as sought by Salvini, could prove counterproductive if public finances deteriorate and private sector spending contracts. He also called for economic stimulus programs, saying that the lagging economy in the south cannot only be addressed with cash handouts, a reference to a 5-Star Movement program to provide jobseekers with greater financial support.

“Holding Europe responsible for our troubles is a mistake,” Visco said. “There is nothing to be gained by it, and it diverts attention from the real issues.”

“Italy’s membership of the European Union is vital to return to a path of stable growth,” he added.

He called for a “rigorous” strategy to cut Italy’s persistently high debt load, now at 132% of GDP, constraining economic growth.

The EU Commission earlier this week sent Italy a letter saying it had made insufficient progress toward reducing its public debt levels this year. A response from Italy is due Friday.

Visco called for well-considered tax reforms, redoubling the fight against tax evasion and improving procedures for selecting and executing big infrastructure projects.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.