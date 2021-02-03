The work is planned to be completed in summer 2023, according to Minister Belinda Balluku.
The upgrade will be funded with a 36.6-million-euro ($44 million) European Union grant, a 36.8-million-euro loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which is also providing a smaller grant, and the Albanian government.
Trains will make the Durres-Tirana trip in 22 minutes and from Tirana to the airport in 12 minutes with a speed of up to 100 kilometers per hour.
Albania’s 420-kilometer (260-mile) rail network is in a dilapidated state using pre-1990 diesel-powered engines and wagons.
