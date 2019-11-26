Delta said it had no further comment on its position on Alitalia.

Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli said there is no longer any prospect of forming a consortium, which would also have included highway group Atlantia. Germany’s Lufthansa has limited any future role to a commercial agreement.

“There have been attempts to privatize the company for 10 years, but it is of a size that the market has trouble accepting,” said Patuanelli.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD