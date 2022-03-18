The take is still impressive. On March 12, Italy said it had seized a 530 million euro ($585.5 million) superyacht owned by Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko. The boat is said to be the world’s biggest sailing yacht — with eight decks and a glass observation area. Melnichenko, founder of EuroChem, a maker of fertilizer and agricultural products, joined an ignominious list that includes Gennady Timchenko, whose yacht “Lena” was seized a few days earlier in the Italian coastal city of Sanremo and Lady M, the boat of Russian steel baron Alexey Mordashov. Across the Mediterranean in France, police stopped Rosneft PJSC chief Igor Sechin’s “Amore Vero” (True Love) from leaving the Cote D’Azur.

Italian police have seized more than 700 million euros in Russian assets since sanctions began. Meanwhile, on the ground in Russia, Europe’s luxury boutique owners, first in drips, then in a rush, shuttered stores.

It’s not surprising that Italy and Europe hesitated before pouncing on luxury. The industry may like to look shiny and ephemeral, but it’s not. Luxury is one the few industries where Europe is unrivalled and where all that bling disguises muscle. Europe’s richest man — and third richest in the world after Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, according to Bloomberg Billionaires index — is Bernard Arnault, chief executive officer of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE, which is also one of Europe’s biggest employers. Italy and France manufacture most of the world’s high end leather and apparel goods. Europe is also a top global destination for big spending tourists, in terms of luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, as well as shopping boutiques.

The reason to exempt luxury, according to insiders, was hitting Russian consumers with sanctions would have a limited effect and hurt European business more. “Initially, the idea was that the sanctions were aimed at damaging the Russian economy — not the European economy,” says Luca Solca, an analyst at Bernstein. “If the Russians wanted to give the luxury industry money to buy products that are neither strategic nor useful for the war, so be it.”

That line of thinking was, at best, naïve. When media reports in late February said Italy was seeking to exempt luxury from sanctions, the office of Prime Minister Mario Draghi issued a sharp rebuttal: “Italy has asked for no carve out on sanctions. Italy’s position is fully aligned with the rest of the EU.”

All opposition came apart once other sanctions were imposed — resulting in a halt in the flow of goods and funds between Russia and the rest of the world. Then it became almost impossible for foreign stores to operate in Russia. Buying into sanctions is as much commercial pragmatism as political solidarity with the pro-Ukraine alliance.

But there’s another way the industry is looking at sacrificing its Russian market. Executives believe the impact of sanctions could well be limited. The high-end customers from that country account for only around 5% of the “personal luxury” segment — apparel, sunglasses, leather goods — and even less of “total luxury” — fast cars, real estate and yachts. Russian oligarchs have a propensity to splash out on six-figure super yachts on which they can party in privacy in Portofino or Sardinia. But those purchases have a 40 to 50-year lifecycle. As showy as those boats are, they can’t rival what millions of consumers buy up annually in fashionable Dior, Valentino or Prada trinkets in the U.S., the world’s biggest luxury market.

War is still bad for business, especially when it is on your doorstep. Executives I’ve spoken to say sales in the past month have plunged in Western Europe. Armando Branchini, a strategic adviser to EY in Milan and honorary executive director of Italian luxury lobby Altagamma, says sales in Europe have as much as halved in the past three weeks.

That’s bracing for an industry that’s had a rocky two years with lockdowns. But if the pandemic recovery is any indicator, it’s probably just a short term. Global luxury sales staged a “V” shaped recovery. After a plunge in 2020, they ended up 2021 slightly higher than in 2019.

So the industry is hoping that China is able to figure its way out of the zero-Covid isolation and the surge of infections in major cities and manufacturing centers that now threatens to slow down the country’s economy. The luxury market there has doubled in size since 2019 to more than 60 billion euros, according to consultancy Bain. China added an estimated 205 billionaires last year, more than any other country.

What’s more, many are in their 30s and 40s — youngsters compared with the 60somethings who make up Russia’s plutocrat class. Branchini says the privileged Chinese cohort has just entered “the age of seduction,” the period in life when the newly minted want to show off their wealth. A new handbag, watch or yacht helps with that. The spending could also help Europe recover from the war.

