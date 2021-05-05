Italy’s leading anti-mafia prosecutor, Federico Cafiero De Raho, said the Turin-based investigation confirmed how deeply the ’ndrangheta, which is based the Calabria region, had infiltrated legitimate economies. The suspects allegedly laundered proceeds from cocaine sales into front businesses such as tourist restaurants, car sales and food import and export businesses.
“All this is a criminal system that infiltrates the economy and shows how the ‘ndrangheta is a great danger, precisely because it pollutes the economy of the various countries where it’s able to establish itself,” De Raho said.
The chief prosecutor in Konstanz, Germany, Johannes-Georg Roth, said during news conference that the investigation uncovered large-scale, “systematic tax evasion” by Italian-owned pizzerias and restaurants throughout Germany.
Speaking in Italian, Roth said the restauranteurs had developed a whole business model involving the importation of Italian foodstuffs and avoiding paying taxes to German authorities.
In a statement, Europol and Eurojust said hundreds of thousands of euros had been seized, as well as weapons, cocaine, two luxury vehicles and jewelry.