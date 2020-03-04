The promised proceeds are 50% more than PartnerRe’s last reported tangible book value of $6 billion. Other shareholders in Exor NV, the Agnelli’s investment vehicle, may have desired something closer to $10 billion. European reinsurers were trading at about 1.7 times tangible book value earlier this year and there was a case for a premium on top.

However, the backdrop is very different now. The sector is trading on 1.4 times tangible book value, according to Bloomberg data. Getting a top-up for an all-cash deal of this size in this coronavirus-hit market would have been a Herculean task. The Agnellis have locked in the prospect of making $3 billion in dividends and capital gains on an asset that cost them $6.7 billion in 2016 — not a stellar return over almost five years, but they may not get a better chance to underwrite their gain.

Given Covea probably faced few rivals willing to enter into an auction for PartnerRe, the question is why it didn’t drive a harder bargain. The probable answer is that it’s a mutual with no outside shareholders pushing for financial discipline. It’s also keen to diversify its business and is short of options after failing in a 2018 attempt to buy French reinsurer Scor SE. Moreover, the Agnellis are scarcely forced sellers.

This deal isn’t completed yet, but the fact that it has been agreed in this market environment suggests a commitment on Covea’s side. The proceeds aren’t due until the fourth quarter. That precludes an immediate bout of bargain-hunting for new assets by the Agnellis, at least at a large scale. That’s maybe just as well. It’s hard to see much upward pressure on company values this year given the impact of the virus outbreak on global demand and supply chains.

As for Covea, it has a deal when rival bidders may have been shy. It’s not clear how much of the business disruption attributable to the virus could lead to a burst of insurance claims. The outbreak may even create demand for new areas of cover for the industry. If there’s a clear loser in all this it is most likely Scor — now worth 25% less than Covea was dangling and, for the present, left on the shelf.

