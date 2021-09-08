Politics mitigates against any radical near-term shift. President Xi Jinping will seek a third term of office at next year’s Communist Party congress, and any turbulence before then would be unhelpful. The rhetoric of “common prosperity” plays well with those left behind by China’s economic miracle; real estate has been a key driver of inequality, and cheaper home prices would please them. But the country also has hundreds of millions of property owners by now. How would they feel if the value of their apartments fell by 30%, or 50%, or 70%?